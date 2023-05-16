© 2023 Connecticut Public

Seasoned logo
Seasoned

A gutsy talk about fermented food. Plus, big plans for Small State

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Chef PlumCatie TalarskiMeg DaltonKatrice ClaudioStephanie StenderTagan EngelMegan Fitzgerald
Published May 16, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT
230403_TerryWaltersMLM_0606.jpg
1 of 1  — 230403_TerryWaltersMLM_0606.jpg
Chef Plum presses down sugar snap peas for a ferment he's preparing with cookbook author, Terry Walters, in her kitchen in Avon, Conn.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public

Cookbook author Terry Walters discusses her new book, Nourish, as well as the benefits of fermented foods in a gutsy conversation with Chef Plum. Then, Terry turns from guest to contributor and helps us get to know her very good friend, the beloved local baker, Kevin Masse. Small State Provisions, one of our favorite bakeries, is about to go big, everybody! Terry talks with Kevin about his personal journey, and the bakery's evolution from a tiny spot in West Hartford's Gastropark to a brand new second (quite large!) bakery in Avon. Kevin is the embodiment of community spirit. We'll cheer him on and get to know the man behind the once-tiny micro-bakery making some of the best bread in the state.

GUESTS:

FEATURED RECIPES:
Watermelon Radish and Sugar Snap Peas
Sweet Potato Pizza with Maitakes
Heirloom Tomato and Millet Tart

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, Meg Fitzgerald, Tagan Engel and Sabrina Herrera.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned.
Chef Plum
Host of Seasoned and Restaurant Road Trip.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
Stephanie Stender
Stephanie Stender is a producer of Seasoned.
Tagan Engel
Tagan Engel is a producer/contributor and guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the founder of The Table Underground radio show, podcast, and website, and is a social justice organizer and trained chef.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to strategize digital audience growth and manage special projects.
