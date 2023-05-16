A gutsy talk about fermented food. Plus, big plans for Small State

Cookbook author Terry Walters discusses her new book, Nourish, as well as the benefits of fermented foods in a gutsy conversation with Chef Plum. Then, Terry turns from guest to contributor and helps us get to know her very good friend, the beloved local baker, Kevin Masse. Small State Provisions, one of our favorite bakeries, is about to go big, everybody! Terry talks with Kevin about his personal journey, and the bakery's evolution from a tiny spot in West Hartford's Gastropark to a brand new second (quite large!) bakery in Avon. Kevin is the embodiment of community spirit. We'll cheer him on and get to know the man behind the once-tiny micro-bakery making some of the best bread in the state.

GUESTS:



FEATURED RECIPES:

Watermelon Radish and Sugar Snap Peas

Sweet Potato Pizza with Maitakes

Heirloom Tomato and Millet Tart

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, Meg Fitzgerald, Tagan Engel and Sabrina Herrera.

