© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

The farmers behind Park City Harvest, plus CT Wine Country

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Catie TalarskiMeg DaltonTagan EngelStephanie StenderKatrice Claudio
Published September 6, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT
Shawn Joseph and Richard Myers are farmers and the co-founders of Park City Harvest
Provided
/
Tagan Engel
Shawn Joseph and Richard Myers are farmers and the co-founders of Park City Harvest

Richard Myers and Shawn Joseph are on a mission. This hour of Seasoned, get to know the farmers behind Park City Harvest in Bridgeport. Aside from keeping their farm productive and making candles, teas, and pikliz from their crops, the entrepreneurs are authors, too. Seasoned producer Tagan Engel tours the farm with "Farmer Rich" and "Farmer Shawn" and cooks a recipe from their book, Grow to Eat: A Vegetable Growing Guide/Cookbook.

Plus, we’re sharing some highlights from Where We Live’s recent episode Exploring Connecticut Wine Country.

GUESTS:

  • Richard Myers: Horticulturist/farmer and co-founder of Park City Harvest in Bridgeport, Conn. (@park.city.harvest.llc) (@park_harvest)
  • Shawn Joseph: Horticulturist/farmer and co-founder of Park City Harvest

From the Where We Live feature:

BONUS LISTENS:
Shawn Joseph mentioned Huneebee Project in New Haven. Listen to the episode where we talked with its founder and two teenage beekeepers.

Leeanne Griffin talks with the owners of restaurants that have stood the test of time on an episode of Seasoned.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Stephanie Stender, Katrice Claudio, and Meg Fitzgerald, with help from Sabrina Herrera on Social. The wine segment was produced by Katie Pellico for Where We Live.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
Seasoned foodFairfield County
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the host and senior producer of <i>Seasoned</i>.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Tagan Engel
Tagan Engel is a producer/contributor and guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the founder of The Table Underground radio show, podcast, and website, and is a social justice organizer and trained chef.
See stories by Tagan Engel
Stephanie Stender
Stephanie Stender is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Stephanie Stender
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Katrice Claudio
Related Content