The farmers behind Park City Harvest, plus CT Wine Country

Richard Myers and Shawn Joseph are on a mission. This hour of Seasoned, get to know the farmers behind Park City Harvest in Bridgeport. Aside from keeping their farm productive and making candles, teas, and pikliz from their crops, the entrepreneurs are authors, too. Seasoned producer Tagan Engel tours the farm with "Farmer Rich" and "Farmer Shawn" and cooks a recipe from their book, Grow to Eat: A Vegetable Growing Guide/Cookbook.

Plus, we’re sharing some highlights from Where We Live’s recent episode Exploring Connecticut Wine Country.

GUESTS:



Richard Myers: Horticulturist/farmer and co-founder of Park City Harvest in Bridgeport, Conn. (@park.city.harvest.llc) (@park_harvest)

Horticulturist/farmer and co-founder of Park City Harvest in Bridgeport, Conn. (@park.city.harvest.llc) (@park_harvest) Shawn Joseph: Horticulturist/farmer and co-founder of Park City Harvest

From the Where We Live feature:



This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Stephanie Stender, Katrice Claudio, and Meg Fitzgerald, with help from Sabrina Herrera on Social. The wine segment was produced by Katie Pellico for Where We Live.

