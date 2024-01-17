Seasoned explores olive oil, plus chef JJ Johnson’s ‘The Simple Art of Rice’

Olive oil is a thing of beauty—and essential in so much of our cooking. Olive oil sommelier Tassos Kyriakides teaches us how to better appreciate olive oil – both for its flavor and its health and ecological benefits.

And, Senior Director of Storytelling Meg Dalton reports on one Connecticut organization using Palestinian olive oil to educate the community about the region. We’ll also hear from Wafa Shami, a Palestinian food blogger, about the importance of olive trees.

Plus, we talk with James Beard Award-winning chef JJ Johnson about his new book, The Simple Art of Rice.

Learn More:

Education in a Bottle

Wafa Shami’s recipe for Chicken Musakhan

Featured Recipes from The Simple Art of Rice:

Seafood Paella

Filipino Adobo

Bibimbap with Pickled Vegetables

Tassos Kyriakides' Olive Oil Tasting Notes:

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Olive oil sommelier Tassos Kyriakides lead producer/host Robyn Doyon-Aitken through an olive oil tasting at Elm City Market in New Haven, Conn. They tasted oils from Greece, Spain and Italy.

Country: Greece

Locale: Laconia

Cultivar: Kalamon

Flavor Profile: Robust. Young green fruit, green grass, banana, and notes of almond. Fruity, green tomato, green almond, bitter almond, notes of artichoke

Food pairing: Fresh wild green salads, feta cheese

Producer/year: Laconiko Zoi/2022

Country: Spain

Locale: Andalucía

Cultivar: Picual

Flavor Profile: Olives and grass. Tomato, tomato plant, herbs, green banana. Thyme?

Food pairing: Bitter green salads and roasted/grilled veggies

Producer/year: Castillo de Canena/2022

Country: Italy

Locale: Emilia-Romagna

Cultivar: Nostrana

Flavor Profile: Robust. Green apple, herbs, tomato leaves; green olives

Food pairing: Carpaccio, soups, green veggies

Producer/year: Palazzo di Varignana/2022

Country: Italy

Locale: Emilia-Romagna

Cultivar: Maurino Vittoria/Verzola/Leccino

Flavor Profile: Mild/Medium. Aromatic, artichoke, freshly cut herbs, arugula. Bitter balance

Food pairing: Bruschetta, salads, grilled vegetables, and meats

Producer/year: Palazzo di Varignana/2022

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, Meg Fitzgerald, and Sabrina Herrera.

