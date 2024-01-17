Seasoned explores olive oil, plus chef JJ Johnson’s ‘The Simple Art of Rice’
Olive oil is a thing of beauty—and essential in so much of our cooking. Olive oil sommelier Tassos Kyriakides teaches us how to better appreciate olive oil – both for its flavor and its health and ecological benefits.
And, Senior Director of Storytelling Meg Dalton reports on one Connecticut organization using Palestinian olive oil to educate the community about the region. We’ll also hear from Wafa Shami, a Palestinian food blogger, about the importance of olive trees.
Plus, we talk with James Beard Award-winning chef JJ Johnson about his new book, The Simple Art of Rice.
GUESTS:
- Tassos Kyriakides: Certified Olive Oil Sommelier and Assistant Professor of the Yale School of Public Health
- Ghoufran Allababidi: President of the Tree of Life Educational Fund (@TreeofLifeEducationalFund)
- Rebecca Crosby: Board member of Tree of Life and a retired pastor of the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme
- Wafa Shami: Food blogger behind Palestine in a Dish and author of several children’s books, including Olive Harvest in Palestine. (@palistineinadish)
- JJ Johnson: James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and the founder of FieldTrip in New York City, a trio of restaurants focused around rice. His latest book is The Simple Art of Rice: Recipes from Around the World for the Heart of Your Table with Danica Novgorodoff (@chefjj) (@novgorodoff) (@fieldtripusa)
Learn More:
Education in a Bottle
Wafa Shami’s recipe for Chicken Musakhan
Featured Recipes from The Simple Art of Rice:
Seafood Paella
Bibimbap with Pickled Vegetables
Tassos Kyriakides' Olive Oil Tasting Notes:
Country: Greece
Locale: Laconia
Cultivar: Kalamon
Flavor Profile: Robust. Young green fruit, green grass, banana, and notes of almond. Fruity, green tomato, green almond, bitter almond, notes of artichoke
Food pairing: Fresh wild green salads, feta cheese
Producer/year: Laconiko Zoi/2022
Country: Spain
Locale: Andalucía
Cultivar: Picual
Flavor Profile: Olives and grass. Tomato, tomato plant, herbs, green banana. Thyme?
Food pairing: Bitter green salads and roasted/grilled veggies
Producer/year: Castillo de Canena/2022
Country: Italy
Locale: Emilia-Romagna
Cultivar: Nostrana
Flavor Profile: Robust. Green apple, herbs, tomato leaves; green olives
Food pairing: Carpaccio, soups, green veggies
Producer/year: Palazzo di Varignana/2022
Country: Italy
Locale: Emilia-Romagna
Cultivar: Maurino Vittoria/Verzola/Leccino
Flavor Profile: Mild/Medium. Aromatic, artichoke, freshly cut herbs, arugula. Bitter balance
Food pairing: Bruschetta, salads, grilled vegetables, and meats
Producer/year: Palazzo di Varignana/2022
This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, Meg Fitzgerald, and Sabrina Herrera.
Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.
Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.