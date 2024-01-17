© 2024 Connecticut Public

Seasoned explores olive oil, plus chef JJ Johnson’s ‘The Simple Art of Rice’

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Meg DaltonTagan EngelKatrice ClaudioStephanie Stender
Published January 17, 2024 at 9:39 AM EST
A great olive oil is balanced in its spiciness and pungency. To keep the oil flavorful, beware of the four enemies of olive oil: Heat, Age, Light, and Oxidation (HALO).
Tassos Kyriakides is a Certified Olive Oil Sommelier. Small, red bowl-like glass cups are used when tasting olive oil to neutralize the color of the oil so the taster can not tell whether the oil is yellow or green. "The only senses you want to engage when tasting olive oil," Tassos says, "is your nose and your mouth."
Since 2010, Tree of Life, a social justice non-profit based in Old Lyme, Conn. has sold Palestinian olive oil to fund partial scholarships for students in Gaza and the West Bank.
JJ Johnson is the co-author of 'The Simple Art of Rice' and the founder of FieldTrip in New York City.
Olive oil is a thing of beauty—and essential in so much of our cooking. Olive oil sommelier Tassos Kyriakides teaches us how to better appreciate olive oil – both for its flavor and its health and ecological benefits.

And, Senior Director of Storytelling Meg Dalton reports on one Connecticut organization using Palestinian olive oil to educate the community about the region. We’ll also hear from Wafa Shami, a Palestinian food blogger, about the importance of olive trees.

Plus, we talk with James Beard Award-winning chef JJ Johnson about his new book, The Simple Art of Rice.

GUESTS:

Learn More:
Education in a Bottle
Wafa Shami’s recipe for Chicken Musakhan

Featured Recipes from The Simple Art of Rice:
Seafood Paella

Filipino Adobo

Bibimbap with Pickled Vegetables

Tassos Kyriakides' Olive Oil Tasting Notes:

Olive oil tasting with olive oil sommelier Tassos Kyriakides at Elm City Market in New Haven (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Olive oil sommelier Tassos Kyriakides lead producer/host Robyn Doyon-Aitken through an olive oil tasting at Elm City Market in New Haven, Conn. They tasted oils from Greece, Spain and Italy.

Country: Greece
Locale: Laconia
Cultivar: Kalamon
Flavor Profile: Robust. Young green fruit, green grass, banana, and notes of almond. Fruity, green tomato, green almond, bitter almond, notes of artichoke
Food pairing: Fresh wild green salads, feta cheese
Producer/year: Laconiko Zoi/2022

Country: Spain
Locale: Andalucía
Cultivar: Picual
Flavor Profile: Olives and grass. Tomato, tomato plant, herbs, green banana. Thyme?
Food pairing: Bitter green salads and roasted/grilled veggies
Producer/year: Castillo de Canena/2022

Country: Italy
Locale: Emilia-Romagna
Cultivar: Nostrana
Flavor Profile: Robust. Green apple, herbs, tomato leaves; green olives
Food pairing: Carpaccio, soups, green veggies
Producer/year: Palazzo di Varignana/2022

Country: Italy
Locale: Emilia-Romagna
Cultivar: Maurino Vittoria/Verzola/Leccino
Flavor Profile: Mild/Medium. Aromatic, artichoke, freshly cut herbs, arugula. Bitter balance
Food pairing: Bruschetta, salads, grilled vegetables, and meats
Producer/year: Palazzo di Varignana/2022

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, Meg Fitzgerald, and Sabrina Herrera.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the host and senior producer of Seasoned.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Tagan Engel
Tagan Engel is a producer/contributor and guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the founder of The Table Underground radio show, podcast, and website, and is a social justice organizer and trained chef.
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
Stephanie Stender
Stephanie Stender is a producer of Seasoned.
