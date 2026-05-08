The Nose looks at ‘Lord of the Flies’ and ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

Lord of the Flies is a BBC and Netflix limited series and the first ever television adaptation of the 1954 novel by William Golding. It is written and created by Jack Thorne, who also wrote and co-created Adolescence, among a bunch of other stuff. The series features an ensemble cast of more than 30 boys, many of them making their professional acting debuts.

And: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is a sports mockumentary sitcom created by Robert Carlock and Sam Means. Carlock was a showrunner on 30 Rock and co-created Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt with Tina Fey, who is an executive producer on Reggie Dinkins. The cast includes Tracy Morgan as the title character, Bobby Moynihan, Erika Alexander, Danielle Radcliffe, and more.

GUESTS:



Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Fantasy Filmball podcast

A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the podcast Irene Papoulis: Taught writing for a long time at Trinity College

Taught writing for a long time at Trinity College Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Music featured (in order):



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Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.