What’s left on the final day of the CT lawmaking session?

Connecticut lawmakers in 2026 have worked on a new budget deal , debated homeschool regulation and tossed around the political football that is skyrocketing energy costs .

There’s still more business to do with one more day of lawmaking at the state Capitol, followed by more business up ahead on the campaign trail.

Today on The Wheelhouse, local politics and the end of the 2026 legislative session.

Guests:



Susan Raff , Chief political reporter, WFSB News Ch. 3

, Chief political reporter, WFSB News Ch. 3 Ebong Udoma , Senior reporter, WSHU

, Senior reporter, WSHU Harriet Jones , director, Connecticut Student Journalism Collaborative

, director, Connecticut Student Journalism Collaborative Bruce Putterman , publisher and CEO, CT Mirror



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