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The Wheelhouse

What’s left on the final day of the CT lawmaking session?

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published May 6, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: The first day of the 2026 legislative session at the State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut on February 4, 2026.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: The first day of the 2026 legislative session at the State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut on February 4, 2026. The Lamont administration shared proposed adjustments to the state budget, followed by Gov. Ned Lamont delivering his State of the State address: sharing his vision for for the year ahead.

Connecticut lawmakers in 2026 have worked on a new budget deal, debated homeschool regulation and tossed around the political football that is skyrocketing energy costs.

There’s still more business to do with one more day of lawmaking at the state Capitol, followed by more business up ahead on the campaign trail.

Today on The Wheelhouse, local politics and the end of the 2026 legislative session.

Guests:

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne