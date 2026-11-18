Election Night 2026 is being called a “Blue Tsunami.” Why couldn’t state Republicans stay afloat?

Only 20% of lawmakers in Connecticut are Republicans now – that’s compared to about half just a decade ago.

Today on The Wheelhouse: Is the CT GOP being phased out? And, how does the party plan to move forward?

Hear from the leaders of Connecticut’s minority party, as well as former lawmakers who worked alongside Democrats when Republicans had parity with their opposition in the state legislature.

Guests:



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