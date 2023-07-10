Arts and culture check-in in Connecticut, plus a preview of 'America 250'

Virtually all Connecticut residents engage in the arts, culture and humanities, either formally or informally, a recent survey found. But attendance rates at many cultural organizations haven't quite returned to pre-pandemic levels.

This hour, we check in Connecticut Humanities about a recent push for funding "roadmap." Plus, we hear from the Maritime Aquarium, and the Connecticut Museum of Culture and History, formerly the Connecticut Historical Society.

Have you taken advantage of Connecticut's Summer at the Museum? Listeners shouted out locations like the New England Air Museum, the Vintage Radio and Communications Museum, and more!

We also preview early plans to celebrate the state's revolutionary history, and revisit a recent conversation with Maisa Tisdale, CEO and President of the Freeman Houses in Bridgeport, hosted by Connecticut Public's Disrupted. The historical homes are some of the last remaining structures of Little Liberia, one of the earliest settlements of free people of color in pre-Civil War Connecticut.

GUESTS:



Jason Mancini: Executive Director, Connecticut Humanities

Executive Director, Connecticut Humanities Cyndi Tolosa : Development Director, Connecticut Humanities

: Development Director, Connecticut Humanities Denise Merrill: Former Connecticut Secretary of State

Former Connecticut Secretary of State Jason Patlis: President and CEO, Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk

President and CEO, Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk Robert Kret: CEO, Connecticut Museum of Culture and History

