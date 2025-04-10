© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Connecticut Authors tell stories about the voyage

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Local authors Ethan Rutherford (left) and Amity Gaige (right) join us for the hour to talk about their new novels.
Provided
Local authors Ethan Rutherford (left) and Amity Gaige (right) join us for the hour to talk about their new novels.

Reading can take us on adventures beyond our own backyards but perhaps not too far!

Amity Gaige is the author of Heartwood. It explores the story of one woman who gets lost on the Appalachian Trail. Did you know this trail runs through Connecticut?

And Ethan Rutherford is the author of North Sun: the Voyage of the Whaleship Esther. Connecticut was once home to one of the largest whaling ports in the world.

These local authors join us for an hour to talk about their new books and we want to hear what you’re reading right now!

GUESTS:

