Where We Live

Taíno culture and heritage celebrated across CT

By Catherine Shen,
Patrick Skahill
Published March 12, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
The exhibition, seen on these panels, tells the story of Caribbean from the perspective of Indigenous survival and resistance. It is about affirming Taíno life and valuing Indigenous knowledge for the people of the Caribbean and beyond.
Andy Melien
/
Yale Peabody Museum
A new exhibit at Yale’s natural history museum is highlighting a culture with deep ties to many in the state.

It’s called “¡Taíno Vive!” or “Taíno lives,” and it’s all about the native people of the Caribbean.

Today we celebrate the history and contributions of Taínos. It’s a culture with roots in Puerto Rico, Haiti, Jamaica and other ancestral homes throughout the Caribbean.

We’ll learn about legislative efforts to recognize Taínos and examine the ongoing question of identity for Taínos both in the past and today.

Guests:

Connecticut Public's Megan Rodriguez-Hawkins and Divina Cordeiro contributed to this show.

Where We Live
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is the assistant director of news and talk shows at Connecticut Public. He was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show and a science and environment reporter for more than eight years.
