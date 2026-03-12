Taíno culture and heritage celebrated across CT

A new exhibit at Yale’s natural history museum is highlighting a culture with deep ties to many in the state.

It’s called “¡Taíno Vive!” or “Taíno lives,” and it’s all about the native people of the Caribbean.

Today we celebrate the history and contributions of Taínos. It’s a culture with roots in Puerto Rico, Haiti, Jamaica and other ancestral homes throughout the Caribbean.

We’ll learn about legislative efforts to recognize Taínos and examine the ongoing question of identity for Taínos both in the past and today.

Guests:



Connecticut Public's Megan Rodriguez-Hawkins and Divina Cordeiro contributed to this show.

