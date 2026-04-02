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Where We Live

Exploring the life of chef and restaurateur Eduardo 'Lalo' Garcia with CT reporter Laura Tillman

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 2, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Mallika Vora
/
Image provided
Chef and restaurateur Eduardo Garcia, better known as “Lalo,” started his cooking journey in his mother’s kitchen. Today, Lalo Garcia is one of the most celebrated chefs in Latin America.

Chef and restaurateur Eduardo Garcia, better known as “Lalo,” started his cooking journey in his mother’s kitchen. His mother didn’t have any formal training, but prepared food through her own instincts and deep knowledge of flavors.

As a child, Garcia picked fruits and vegetables on the migrant route from Florida to Michigan. It gave him firsthand experience of the work that it takes to harvest the produce that ends up on our plate.

Today, Lalo Garcia is one of the most celebrated chefs in Latin America.

Today, we talk about his journey. His immigrant story is one familiar to those who have crossed the border.

Guests:

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen