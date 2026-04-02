Exploring the life of chef and restaurateur Eduardo 'Lalo' Garcia with CT reporter Laura Tillman

Chef and restaurateur Eduardo Garcia, better known as “Lalo,” started his cooking journey in his mother’s kitchen. His mother didn’t have any formal training, but prepared food through her own instincts and deep knowledge of flavors.

As a child, Garcia picked fruits and vegetables on the migrant route from Florida to Michigan. It gave him firsthand experience of the work that it takes to harvest the produce that ends up on our plate.

Today, Lalo Garcia is one of the most celebrated chefs in Latin America.

Today, we talk about his journey. His immigrant story is one familiar to those who have crossed the border.

Guests:



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