Author Eiren Caffal on finding love and hope in difficult times

Every year, the Westport Library hosts a series of author conversations bringing the community together to bond over a book and a shared love of reading.

This year, Where We Live host Catherine Shen hosted one of these conversations and spoke to award-winning author Eiren Caffall. Today, we will listen back to that conversation.

Caffall is the author of “All the Water in the World.” It's the story of one family living in a nearly deserted New York City in the years after the glaciers melt.

Guest:



Eiren Caffall: author of the memoir "The Mourner’s Bestiary" and the novel "All the Water in the World"

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