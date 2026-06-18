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Where We Live

Looking for a book for the young reader in your life? We got you covered

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published June 18, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
FILE: Shelved books at Milford Public Library on February 3, 2026.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Shelved books at Milford Public Library on February 3, 2026.

Did you know that the Library of Congress is home to half a million children’s books? That’s a lot of summer reading!

Today, it’s our annual summer reading show, dedicated to all things YA and kid’s reads. We’ll hear from the author of “Tell Me A Story: Fantastic Children’s Books from the Library of Congress” and talk about the books to inspire the young reader in your household.

We want to hear about your favorite YA read that brings you back to those carefree summer days; email us at wherewelive@ctpublic.org.

Guest:

  • Kym Powe: Children and YA Consultant for the Connecticut State Library
  • Hannah Freece: Writer-Editor, Publishing Office at Library of Congress. She is the editor of “Tell Me A Story: Fantastic Children’s Books from the Library of Congress”

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
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