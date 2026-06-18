Looking for a book for the young reader in your life? We got you covered

Did you know that the Library of Congress is home to half a million children’s books? That’s a lot of summer reading!

Today, it’s our annual summer reading show, dedicated to all things YA and kid’s reads. We’ll hear from the author of “Tell Me A Story: Fantastic Children’s Books from the Library of Congress” and talk about the books to inspire the young reader in your household.

We want to hear about your favorite YA read that brings you back to those carefree summer days; email us at wherewelive@ctpublic.org.

Guest:



Kym Powe: Children and YA Consultant for the Connecticut State Library

Children and YA Consultant for the Connecticut State Library Hannah Freece: Writer-Editor, Publishing Office at Library of Congress. She is the editor of “Tell Me A Story: Fantastic Children’s Books from the Library of Congress”

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