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Where We Live

After ICE arrests, community cares for families left behind

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published September 15, 2026 at 7:41 AM EDT
ICE arrested two men outside of Kennedy Park in Danbury, Connecticut on August 24, 2026. (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: ICE arrested two men outside of Kennedy Park in Danbury, Connecticut on August 24, 2026.

Last month, ICE made over 100 arrests in Connecticut. Communities are not staying silent. After an arrest takes place, it can leave family members shaken and unable to find a way forward. But community members are stepping up to offer their support.

There have been protests against these arrests. There’s also the support that comes with organized meal trains, walking children to the bus stop and helping immigrant families with the everyday logisitics so they can find a way forward amid uncertainty.

Today, we learn what life looks after ICE arrests.

Guests:

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
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