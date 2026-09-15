After ICE arrests, community cares for families left behind

Last month, ICE made over 100 arrests in Connecticut. Communities are not staying silent. After an arrest takes place, it can leave family members shaken and unable to find a way forward. But community members are stepping up to offer their support.

There have been protests against these arrests. There’s also the support that comes with organized meal trains, walking children to the bus stop and helping immigrant families with the everyday logisitics so they can find a way forward amid uncertainty.

Today, we learn what life looks after ICE arrests.

Guests:



Chris Polansky: General Assignment and Breaking News Reporter at Connecticut Public Radio

General Assignment and Breaking News Reporter at Connecticut Public Radio Andrea Sanchez: Special Projects Manager at Connecticut Students for a Dream, undocumented youth-led organization in the state of Connecticut

Special Projects Manager at Connecticut Students for a Dream, undocumented youth-led organization in the state of Connecticut Maggie Mitchell Salem: Executive Director at the Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services in New Haven

Executive Director at the Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services in New Haven Mary Elizabeth Smith: Deputy Director of Make the Road Connecticut, a community-based organization working to support immigrant, Latine, and working-class communities in Connecticut