When a student reports sexual assault at college, what happens next?

Recent cases at Cornell and other universities have brought renewed attention to how schools investigate allegations and support survivors.

But the challenges go far beyond policies and procedures: students may struggle to access academic support, navigate complicated reporting systems, or feel that their school is treating them as a case rather than a person.

This hour, we talk with researchers and a campus victim advocate about why universities fall short, what meaningful accountability looks like, and how colleges can better support survivors.

Guests:

Nicole Bedara : PhD, sociologist and author of the book “On the Wrong Side: How Universities Protect Perpetrators and Betray Survivors of Sexual Violence”

: PhD, sociologist and author of the book “On the Wrong Side: How Universities Protect Perpetrators and Betray Survivors of Sexual Violence” Sarah Nightingale : PhD, and Associate Professor in the Department of Sociology, Anthropology, Criminology, and Social Work at Eastern Connecticut State University

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