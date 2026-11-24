Connecticut Public has a new podcast: "Generation: Baby-Sitter’s Club."

It explores the beloved middle-grade series by Ann M. Martin, about four friends who start their own babysitting business.

Since its debut in the 1980s, The Baby-Sitter’s Club has grown into a publishing phenomenon, inspiring spinoffs, TV adaptations and a hugely popular series of graphic novels.

This hour, we explore how the series has evolved for new generations of readers, and why graphic novels are having such a moment.

We’ll talk with a children’s librarian and a graphic novelist about how these books are made, why young readers love them, and what they can teach us.

Guests:

Daniela Doncel : Connecticut Public's Latino Communities Reporter and host of the podcast, "Generation: Baby-Sitter's Club"

Connecticut Public's Latino Communities Reporter and host of the podcast, "Generation: Baby-Sitter's Club" Kym Powe : Children and Young Adult Consultant, Connecticut State Library

Children and Young Adult Consultant, Connecticut State Library Maria Scrivan : Connecticut-based NYTimes best-selling author and cartoonist, author of the "Nat Enough" series

This episode originally aired on October 29, 2026.

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