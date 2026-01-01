Preview: For God and Country

Extras
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Beethoven's triumphant melody and joyful words unite in this spirited hymn of praise.
Stephanie J. Block brings charm and warmth to this lively French Christmas carol.
The shepherds' first Christmas night comes alive in this uplifting new concert hymn.
The tune for this popular Christmas song comes from the 18th-century French carol “Les Anges dans no
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
Latest Episodes
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Powerful stories from prior seasons explore military service, sacrifice and healing.
Pearsall meets Native American veterans who served while upholding tribal traditions.
Pearsall talks with female veterans who share stories of serving as nurses in Vietnam.
Host Stacy Pearsall explores how farming brings healing and purpose to veterans.
Pearsall talks with veterans who transitioned from military careers to law enforcement.
Pearsall talks with three vets who faced homelessness and are now helping others.
Pearsall talks with three veterans who know the importance of military leadership.
Pearsall meets former POWs who share how captivity impacted their lives.
A conversation with three veterans who are on the frontlines battling the silent killers.
A conversation with three veterans who are helping their peers find their voices.