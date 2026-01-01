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After Action

Boots to Badges Preview

Season 3 Episode 4 | 30s

Host Stacy Pearsall talks with veterans who transitioned from military service to law enforcement, exchanging boots for badges. Drawn to teamwork, service and discipline, they share why veterans make up nearly 25 percent of the nation’s police force and how their training shapes the job.

Support for this program was provided in part by Kloo and David Vipperman, Barbara Kucharczyk and Robert M. Rainey.
Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 7 Official Trailer
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 2:45
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee
Beethoven's triumphant melody and joyful words unite in this spirited hymn of praise.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:45
Watch 1:46
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella!
Stephanie J. Block brings charm and warmth to this lively French Christmas carol.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 1:46
Watch 2:20
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
’Tis Joy When Moon and Stars Above
The shepherds' first Christmas night comes alive in this uplifting new concert hymn.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:20
Watch 4:48
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Angels from the Realms of Glory
The tune for this popular Christmas song comes from the 18th-century French carol “Les Anges dans no
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:48
Watch 4:08
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
For Unto Us a Child Is Born, (from Messiah)
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:08
Watch 2:17
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joy to the World
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:17
Latest Episodes
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Watch 54:50
After Action
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Powerful stories from prior seasons explore military service, sacrifice and healing.
Episode: S4 E1 | 54:50
Watch 54:31
After Action
Warrior Tradition
Pearsall meets Native American veterans who served while upholding tribal traditions.
Episode: S3 E7 | 54:31
Watch 54:33
After Action
We Were There
Pearsall talks with female veterans who share stories of serving as nurses in Vietnam.
Episode: S3 E6 | 54:33
Watch 54:45
After Action
Veteran Grown
Host Stacy Pearsall explores how farming brings healing and purpose to veterans.
Episode: S3 E5 | 54:45
Watch 54:43
After Action
Boots to Badges
Pearsall talks with veterans who transitioned from military careers to law enforcement.
Episode: S3 E4 | 54:43
Watch 54:45
After Action
Homefull
Pearsall talks with three vets who faced homelessness and are now helping others.
Episode: S3 E3 | 54:45
Watch 54:43
After Action
From the Front
Pearsall talks with three veterans who know the importance of military leadership.
Episode: S3 E2 | 54:43
Watch 54:36
After Action
Return With Honor
Pearsall meets former POWs who share how captivity impacted their lives.
Episode: S3 E1 | 54:36
Watch 56:35
After Action
Toxic Exposure
A conversation with three veterans who are on the frontlines battling the silent killers.
Episode: S2 E6 | 56:35
Watch 56:01
After Action
Art & Healing
A conversation with three veterans who are helping their peers find their voices.
Episode: S2 E7 | 56:01