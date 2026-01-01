Season 2 Preview

Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
Ariel Ramírez's Nativity story shines in this peaceful Argentine Christmas folk-inspired work.
Mendelssohn's stirring call to "Rise! Up! Arise!" shines in this powerful choral anthem.
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
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Powerful stories from prior seasons explore military service, sacrifice and healing.
Pearsall meets Native American veterans who served while upholding tribal traditions.
Pearsall talks with female veterans who share stories of serving as nurses in Vietnam.
Host Stacy Pearsall explores how farming brings healing and purpose to veterans.
Pearsall talks with veterans who transitioned from military careers to law enforcement.
Pearsall talks with three vets who faced homelessness and are now helping others.
Pearsall talks with three veterans who know the importance of military leadership.
Pearsall meets former POWs who share how captivity impacted their lives.
A conversation with three veterans who are on the frontlines battling the silent killers.
A conversation with three veterans who are helping their peers find their voices.