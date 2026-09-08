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Ages of Ice

The Frozen Heart

Season 2026 Episode 1

Venture into our planet’s most extreme ice fields alongside scientists uncovering the history of our climate. From scaling jagged peaks to descending deep into the ice sheet, track how the polar world is transforming.

Aired: 09/15/26
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Africa's Golden City
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Preview: S23 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Fall 2026 Season Preview
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
Preview: S23 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
My Omaha | Trailer
A filmmaker explores racial justice in his hometown as he returns to his conservative father.
Preview: S28 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:54
Ages of Ice
Aerotrophy
On Antarctica’s barren nunatuks, Dr. Ry Holland searches for microbial life.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:54
Watch 3:39
Ages of Ice
Life in the Ice
Austrian scientist Dr. Birgit Sattler studies the microbial life that exists in ice.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:39
Watch 2:19
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: WPA Puppets
Appraisal: WPA Puppets
Clip: S30 E17 | 2:19
Latest Episodes
Ages of Ice
The Incubator of Life
Journey beneath the ice to discover hidden worlds and clues to life beyond Earth.
Episode: S2026 E3
Ages of Ice
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As polar oceans warm and sea ice disappears, is the balance of our entire planet at risk?
Episode: S2026 E2