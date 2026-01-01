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All Creatures Great and Small

Back to School

1m 02s

It's a busy morning at Skeldale House as Jimmy gets ready for his first day of school!

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Fall 2026 Season Preview
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
Preview: S23 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Africa's Golden City
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Preview: S23 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
My Omaha | Trailer
A filmmaker explores racial justice in his hometown as he returns to his conservative father.
Preview: S28 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:39
Ages of Ice
Life in the Ice
Austrian scientist Dr. Birgit Sattler studies the microbial life that exists in ice.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:39
Watch 3:54
Ages of Ice
Aerotrophy
On Antarctica’s barren nunatuks, Dr. Ry Holland searches for microbial life.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:54
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 6
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 5
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 4
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 3
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 2
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 1
Watch 58:28
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7: Comfort & Joy
Siegfried has another run-in with Hilda the goat, and an old flame returns to Darrowby.
Episode: S6 E7 | 58:28
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6: Our Hearts Are Full
VJ Day sparks celebration for Mrs. Hall, reflection for Tristan, and a mystery for James.
Episode: S6 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5: Fixes
James encounters challenges when he takes on the role of attending vet at the dog track.
Episode: S6 E5 | 53:05
Watch 51:53
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4: Jenny Wren
Tristan's romance with Charlotte is blossoming but he's nervous about impressing her dad.
Episode: S6 E4 | 51:53
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3: Captain Farnon?
Tristan and Siegfried compete for the case of a wealthy family’s prized horse.
Episode: S6 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2: Old Dog, New Tricks
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Episode: S6 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1: Gathering the Flock
Change comes to Skeldale House, and James struggles to keep up with Siegfried’s unpredictable ways.
Episode: S6 E1 | 53:05
Watch 59:41
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7: All God's Creatures
Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy's first birthday.
Episode: S5 E7 | 59:41
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6: Glass Half Full
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Episode: S5 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5: Pair Bond
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05