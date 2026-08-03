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Antiques Roadshow

Appraisal: Anna Hyatt Huntington Bronzes, ca. 1915

Season 30 Episode 17 | 1m 42s

Check out Eric Silver's appraisal of an Anna Hyatt Huntington bronzes, ca. 1915 in Vintage First Finds, Hour 2!

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
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