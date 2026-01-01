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Antiques Roadshow

Appraisal: Fake Tiffany Vase

Season 30 Episode 19 | 3m 19s

Check out Barbara Deisroth appraisal of a fake Tiffany vase in Vintage First Finds, Hour 4!

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by American Cruise Lines and Ancestry. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Seeds | Trailer
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Preview: S28 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
The War & Treaty Perform "Golden Ring"
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:09
Watch 3:00
Great Performances
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own"
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:00
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Raising Lady Liberty
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
Preview: S23 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part One
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Preview: S45 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1927 Bartow Matteson Illustration
Appraisal: 1927 Bartow Matteson Illustration
Clip: S30 E19 | 2:04
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Latest Episodes
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  • Antiques Roadshow Season 30
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  • Antiques Roadshow Season 13
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  • Antiques Roadshow Season 10
Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 2
Premiere vintage finds from ROADSHOW’s first season! Do values hold up in today’s market?
Episode: S30 E17 | 52:45
Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 1
Travel back to ROADSHOW’s Season 1 and learn what those first treasures are worth today!
Episode: S30 E16 | 52:45
Watch 52:29
Antiques Roadshow
250 Years of Americana
ROADSHOW discoveries reflect 250 years of American art, artifacts, crafts & collectibles.
Episode: S30 E22 | 52:29
Watch 53:56
Antiques Roadshow
Junk in the Trunk 15
Visit all five cities from ROADSHOW’s celebratory Season 30 for never-before-seen finds!
Episode: S30 E25 | 53:56
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Grant's Farm, Hour 3
Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at scenic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One thrift store
Episode: S30 E15 | 52:26
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Grant's Farm, Hour 2
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW harvests hidden treasures at historic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One fin
Episode: S30 E14 | 52:24
Watch 52:23
Antiques Roadshow
Grant's Farm, Hour 1
Meet us in St. Louis as ROADSHOW discovers memorable Missouri treasures at Grant’s Farm!
Episode: S30 E13 | 52:23
Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 3
tk
Episode: S30 E18 | 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 4
tk
Episode: S30 E19
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Castle Farms, Hour 3
ROADSHOW found treasures in a castle during a stop in Charlevoix, Michigan.
Episode: S30 E12 | 52:25