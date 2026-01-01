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Antiques Roadshow

Appraisal: Kazak Rug, ca. 1885

Season 30 Episode 19 | 2m 46s

In Vintage First Finds, Hour 4, Mary Jo Otsea appraises a Kazak rug, ca. 1885.

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by American Cruise Lines and Ancestry. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Seeds | Trailer
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Preview: S28 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
The War & Treaty Perform "Golden Ring"
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:09
Watch 3:00
Great Performances
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own"
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:00
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Raising Lady Liberty
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
Preview: S23 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part One
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Preview: S45 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1927 Bartow Matteson Illustration
Appraisal: 1927 Bartow Matteson Illustration
Clip: S30 E19 | 2:04
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
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Antiques Roadshow
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Premiere vintage finds from ROADSHOW’s first season! Do values hold up in today’s market?
Episode: S30 E17 | 52:45
Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 1
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Episode: S30 E16 | 52:45
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Visit all five cities from ROADSHOW’s celebratory Season 30 for never-before-seen finds!
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ANTIQUES ROADSHOW harvests hidden treasures at historic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One fin
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Vintage First Finds, Hour 3
tk
Episode: S30 E18 | 52:45
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Vintage First Finds, Hour 4
tk
Episode: S30 E19
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Castle Farms, Hour 3
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