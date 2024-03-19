Junk in the Trunk 10

Extras
Revisit some remarkable ROADSHOW finds whose stories didn’t stop even after we yelled cut!
Celebrate incredible art and artifacts from Indigenous creators and history makers.
Roadshow revisits one-of-a-kind Wisconsin wonders including one worth $77,000 to $123,000!
Learn how the antiques market has evolved since 2008. One find is now up to $150,000!
Discover dazzling Denver treasures and guess which have soared since 2008!
Discover updated Denver delights from ROADSHOW's 2009 visit! One is now up to $150,000!
Revisit Atlantic City treasures 15 years after ROADSHOW’s stop, including a $150,000 find!
2009 Atlantic City finds reevaluated in today’s market, one is updated to $150K-$250K!
Hear ROADSHOW guests’ stories and see some incredible mementos from their experiences!
A Woodstock collection, a wedding gown, and a Jane Peterson oil. Which is worth $300,000?