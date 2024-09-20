© 2024 Connecticut Public

Big Cats 24/7

Episode Two

Season 1 Episode 2 | 54m 33s

The team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs after a massive wildfire. Witness the dominant male lions fight intruders while leopards and cheetahs struggle to secure their next meal.

Aired: 09/17/24 | Expires: 10/16/24
Latest Episodes
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Six
With the lion pride now the biggest in Africa, competition for food is fierce.
Episode: S1 E6
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Five
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
Episode: S1 E5
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Four
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
Episode: S1 E4
Watch 54:33
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Three
After fighting intruders, the dominant male lions disappear, leaving their family exposed.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:33
Watch 54:33
Big Cats 24/7
Episode One
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:33