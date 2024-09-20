© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Call the Midwife

Episode 8

Season 8 Episode 8

Share in the Turners’ emotions over May’s impending adoption. Sister Hilda digs deep to give a terminally ill patient her final wish. Valerie and Trixie must testify in a grueling court case. Fred and Reggie keep secrets from each other.

Aired: 05/18/19
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 3: The Thames Reaper
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 2: The Guild
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Episode: S5 E2 | 53:05
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:20
Watch 1:55
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Arnold Palmer-engraved Golf Club, ca. 1980
Appraisal: Arnold Palmer-engraved Golf Club, ca. 1980
Clip: S29 E2 | 1:55
Watch 1:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Weller Vase, ca. 1905
Appraisal: Weller Vase, ca. 1905
Clip: S29 E2 | 1:03
Watch 2:06
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: W. Sharlhorne "Time for Man and Beast" Art, ca. 1995
Appraisal: W. Sharlhorne "Time for Man and Beast" Art, ca. 1995
Clip: S29 E2 | 2:06
Watch 2:22
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 17th C. Tibetan Gilt Bronze Buddha
Appraisal: 17th C. Tibetan Gilt Bronze Buddha
Clip: S29 E2 | 2:22
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 14
  • Call the Midwife Season 13
  • Call the Midwife Season 12
  • Call the Midwife Season 11
  • Call the Midwife Season 10
  • Call the Midwife Season 9
  • Call the Midwife Season 8
  • Call the Midwife Season 5
  • Call the Midwife Season 2
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2024
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
Episode: S14 E1
Watch 53:40
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.
Episode: S13 E8 | 53:40
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Joyce receives an unexpected visitor and a teenage mother reveals a disturbing truth.
Episode: S13 E7 | 54:00
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
Episode: S13 E6 | 54:00
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
Episode: S13 E5 | 54:01
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
Episode: S13 E4 | 54:01
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
Episode: S13 E3 | 54:01
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman whose new flat is infested with mold.
Episode: S13 E2 | 54:00
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training.
Episode: S13 E1 | 54:00
Watch 1:29:09
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2023
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.
Episode: S13 E0 | 1:29:09