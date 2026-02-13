© 2026 Connecticut Public

Call the Midwife

Episode 6

Season 15 Episode 6

An expectant father receives a life-threatening diagnosis. Trixie assists a female wrestler after a headlock goes wrong. Dr. Turner learns shocking news that implicates the future of the maternity house.

Aired: 04/25/26
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
When tragedy strikes a Poplar family, Dr. Turner's treatment comes under scrutiny.
Episode: S15 E5
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
Sister Catherine is distressed when a newborn baby is taken from the maternity home.
Episode: S15 E4 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
Rosalind faces a troubling domestic issue as Joyce befriends a single mother with placenta previa.
Episode: S15 E3 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
A potential rabies outbreak causes panic in Poplar. Trixie cares for a patient in difficult labor.
Episode: S15 E2 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
Sister Catherine cares for her first solo patient. The midwives attend a women's lib meeting.
Episode: S15 E1 | 53:20
Watch 1:55:14
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2025
Senior members of the convent swap the snowy East End of London for sun-drenched Hong Kong.
Episode: S15 E0 | 1:55:14
Watch 53:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Episode: S14 E8 | 53:30
Watch 53:17
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
Episode: S14 E7 | 53:17
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
A dustbin strike creates a refuse site outside Nonnatus House. Joyce handles a rude patient.
Episode: S14 E6 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
The Nonnatus team oversee the care of a man living inside an iron lung.
Episode: S14 E5 | 53:20