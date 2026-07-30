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Catching Giants

Catching Giants

56m 46s

Following the 40% decline of our planet's tallest animal, one South African scientist is undertaking the expedition of a lifetime -- to safely GPS-collar 20 giraffes, in one of the most ambitious conservation projects ever attempted -- in order to preserve giraffe genetics before they succumb to a looming, silent extinction.

Aired: 07/30/26 | Expires: 08/01/29
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Ghost in the Machine | Trailer
Ghost in the Machine reveals AI’s troubled history and present-day impacts.
Preview: S28 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:01
Great Performances
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen as The Met's Tristan Und Isolde
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen, as the title characters, sing an excerpt from Act II.
Clip: S54 E1 | 2:01
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Season 1 Preview
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens: Remake
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Clip: S39 E6 | 1:20
Watch 0:30
Austin City Limits
Watch Carlos Vives y La Provincia on Austin City Limits
Watch Carlos Vives y La Provincia on Austin City Limits
Preview: S52 E5201 | 0:30
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 0:54
POV
Behind the Lens: Arrest the Midwife
Behind the Lens interview with Arrest the Midwife director Elaine Epstein.
Clip: S39 E5 | 0:54