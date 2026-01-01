Extended Season 2 Preview

Extras
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Appraisal: 1927 Bartow Matteson Illustration
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Latest Episodes
In Alberta, Pati dives into cowboy culture and explores its diversity in Edmonton and Calgary.
Pati explores the sister cities of Juneau and Whitehorse.
Pati travels from the northernmost place in the U.S. to the remote island community of Halibut Cove.