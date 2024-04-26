A Taste of Crete

Christopher Kimball travels to Crete to cook with chef Marianna Leivaditaki and heads out to sea with her father, a small-boat fisherman. Back in the kitchen, the flavors of the Mediterranean are highlighted with Braised Beef with Dried Figs and Quick-Pickled Cabbage. Then, Shrimp, Orzo and Zucchini with Ouzo and Mint, cooked like risotto with a fragrant shrimp broth.