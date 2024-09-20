Best Beef Stews

We take inspiration from our travels in Morocco as Christopher Kimball prepares Beef and Onion Tagine with Prunes and Apricots, a dish that balances savory and sweet ingredients. Then, Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay makes subtly sweet Toasted Pearl Couscous with Butternut Squash and Cranberries and Milk Street Cook Erica Bruce assembles hearty Chinese Beef Stew with Chickpeas and Star Anise.