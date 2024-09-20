The Joy of Cooking, Jalisco-Style

In this episode, Christopher Kimball travels to Jalisco to learn from some local chefs. In the kitchen, Chris and Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce bake warm, sweet and subtly nutty Corn and Cinnamon Butter Cookies. Next, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark whips up briny and savory Butterflied "Grilled" Shrimp. Finally, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri assembles Salsa Macha Costeña, made with nuts and chilies.