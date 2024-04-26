© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

Cooking of Ukraine

Season 5 Episode 518 | 26m 46s

Chef Olia Hercules to share recipes to Ukranian classics. First, she makes her family’s rendition of the historically significant dish Borsch with Duck and Prunes. Then, she makes Slow Roasted Pork with Sauerkraut, Apples and Dried Fruit, an impressive, succulent roast with a savory-sweet twist.

Aired: 09/09/21
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:20
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Minted
Digital artists gaining global fame after embracing NFTs face a reckoning as it crashes around them.
Preview: S26 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Lost Tombs of Notre Dame Preview
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
Preview: S51 E18 | 0:30
Watch 5:11
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Backstage with Michael Maliakel
Go backstage at Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir with Broadway star Michael Maliakel.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 5:11
Watch 2:09
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joy to the World
Broadway star Michael Maliakel joins The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra to sing "Joy To The World."
Clip: S2024 E1 | 2:09
Watch 3:49
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
I Wonder as I Wander
Watch Broadway star Michael Maliakel perform "I Wonder as I Wander," with The Tabernacle Orchestra.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:49
Watch 2:55
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Vom Himmel hoch (From Heaven on High)
The Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble joins The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra for "Vom Himmel hoch."
Clip: S2024 E1 | 2:55
Watch 3:29
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Noe! Noe!
Watch The Tabernacle Choir and orchestra perform “Noe! Noe!” with the Bells on Temple Square.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:29
Watch 3:06
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Patapan
Watch The Tabernacle Orchestra perform "Patapan," an orchestral fantasy arranged by Ryan Murphy.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:06
Watch 6:16
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Sing We Now of Christmas
This opening number to "Joy: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir" is nothing short of spectacular!
Clip: S2024 E1 | 6:16
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 8
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 7
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 6
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 5
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 4
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 3
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 2
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 1
Watch 27:04
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Potatoes
From mashed to roasted, Milk Street offers new ways to prepare potatoes.
Episode: S8 E811 | 27:04
Watch 25:50
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Weekend Baker
Milk Street tackles "project baking" with kolaches and chocolate and tahini babka.
Episode: S8 E812 | 25:50
Watch 27:14
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Thai Takeout
Milk Street travels to Bangkok to learn three classic Thai takeout recipes.
Episode: S8 E813 | 27:14
Watch 26:49
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Parisian Sweets
Christopher Kimball heads to Paris to learn show-stopping French desserts.
Episode: S8 E810 | 26:49
Watch 27:45
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Bistro Classics
Christopher Kimball searches Paris for modern takes on classic French recipes.
Episode: S8 E801 | 27:45
Watch 25:54
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
In Search of Cacio e Pepe
Milk Street heads to Italy to search for the perfect cacio e pepe recipe.
Episode: S8 E804 | 25:54
Watch 27:19
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Blender Cakes
Learn how to bake three show-stopping cakes that all utilize a blender to make the batter.
Episode: S8 E805 | 27:19
Watch 27:35
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Mexico’s Riviera
Christopher Kimball visits the Pacific Coast of Mexico to learn all about Mexican seafood.
Episode: S8 E802 | 27:35
Watch 25:51
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Vegetables for Meat Lovers
The Milk Street Team shows how vegetables can take center stage of any meal.
Episode: S8 E803 | 25:51
Watch 26:13
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Milk Street Thanksgiving
Milk Street celebrates Thanksgiving with fresh takes on turkey, potatoes and pie.
Episode: S8 E809 | 26:13