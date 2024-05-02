Entertaining Favorites

Recipes ideal for a crowd: Baked Salted Salmon with Dill, served with quick-pickled cucumbers; Roasted Acorn Squash with Browned Butter-Orange Vinaigrette, using a technique to dress up any roasted vegetable; and Smashed Potatoes with Chili-Lemon Vinaigrette. Finally, Milk Street Editorial Director J.M. Hirsch shows the technique behind a Vieux Carré, an herbal cocktail from New Orleans.