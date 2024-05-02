French Showstopper Desserts

You don’t have to go to a patisserie for stunning French cakes. Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce teaches Christopher Kimball how to make the flourless chocolate cake Bête Noire, flavored with bourbon and orange. Inspired by France’s classic Gâteau Nantais, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark bakes French Almond-Rum Cake, perfectly tender from almond flour and moist from spiced rum syrup.