Greek Meze

We head to Crete to learn some classic Greek dishes. First, Chris and Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark make Greek Meatballs with Tomato Sauce (Soutzoukakia), a perfect addition to any meze spread. Then, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore demonstrates Greek-Style Baked White Beans in Tomato Sauce. Finally, Milk Street cook Bianca Borges prepares Greek Baked Vegetables, garnished with feta and olive oil.