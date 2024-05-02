Middle East Favorites

Christopher Kimball visits Reem Kassis, author of “The Palestinian Table,” in the Galilee Valley, where he rolls bulgur maftoul by hand. Back in the kitchen, Milk Street cooks show Chris how to make Pearl Couscous with Chicken and Chickpeas and a Garlicky Spiced Chicken and Potato Traybake with Pomegranate Molasses, while Chris makes the roasted red pepper and walnut dip Muhammara.