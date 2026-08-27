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Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

New French Desserts

Season 10 Episode 1001 | 26m 09s

Christopher Kimball travels to Paris and finds his new favorite dessert: Rice Pudding with Caramel Cream and Almond Praline. Plus, the Milk Street team refreshes an old classic with a recipe for Cold-Oven Crème Brûlée and whips up a 1-2-3-4 Yogurt Cake that uses a yogurt container as the measuring cup.

Aired: 09/04/26 | Expires: 09/03/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
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