Quick Desserts

This episode is all about desserts! To start, Milk Street Cook Erica Bruce prepares a Chocolate Olive Oil Cake, which is beautifully balanced with the addition of lemon juice. Then, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore makes a lighter, easier version of zabaglione, Mascarpone Mousse. To finish, we make Rice Pudding with Bourbon, Orange and Cardamom, proving that arborio rice isn’t just for risotto.