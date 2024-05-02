Quick Pasta

Christopher Kimball heads to Emilia-Romagna for pasta recipes that take little time. Back in the kitchen, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark shows us how to make dumpling-like Passatelli in Brodo, parmesan flavored dough extruded through a potato ricer and cooked in broth. Chris then makes a quick Chicken Broth using chicken wings, and Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark prepares Pasta with Parmesan Cream.