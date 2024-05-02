© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

The New Paris

Season 3 Episode 315 | 26m 46s

Welcome to the new Paris. In this episode, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark and Christopher Kimball make cloudlike Potato Gnocchi with Butter, Sage and Chives. Then Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges whips up Lamingtons, small chocolate-coated, coconut-covered cakes. Finally, Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce throws together Greens with Walnuts, Parmesan and Pancetta Vinaigrette, a mainstay of French cooking.

Aired: 09/05/19
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:20
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Dallas, 2019 | Trailer
Interwoven stories cover life in the city of Dallas, Texas.
Preview: S26 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Minted
Digital artists gaining global fame after embracing NFTs face a reckoning as it crashes around them.
Preview: S26 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Without Arrows
After 13 years, a Lakota man returns to his reservation to reconnect with his family and culture.
Preview: S26 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:15
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
New Episodes of Daniel Tiger this January!
All-New Episodes of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 3:35
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
Janice Allan
Lucy Worsley and Professor Janice Allan discuss the shift in Arthur's writing.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:35
Watch 3:34
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
The War
Arthur turns his attention to devising a new Holmes story set just before the war: "His Last Bow."
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:34
Watch 3:27
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
Waterfall
Sherlock Holmes is back from the dead! How did the fictional sleuth survive the Reichenbach Fall?
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:27
Watch 3:12
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
The Gun
Does Arthur’s science stand up to scrutiny when trialed and tested?
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:12
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Lost Tombs of Notre Dame Preview
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
Preview: S51 E18 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 8
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 7
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 6
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 5
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 4
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 3
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 2
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 1
Watch 26:13
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Milk Street Thanksgiving
Milk Street celebrates Thanksgiving with fresh takes on turkey, potatoes and pie.
Episode: S8 E809 | 26:13
Watch 27:25
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Italy’s Forgotten Pastas
Milk Street learns lesser-known pasta recipes that are anything but forgettable.
Episode: S8 E808 | 27:25
Watch 26:27
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Spice Kitchen
Spice up your cooking with recipes featuring spice blends from around the world.
Episode: S8 E807 | 26:27
Watch 27:45
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Bistro Classics
Christopher Kimball searches Paris for modern takes on classic French recipes.
Episode: S8 E801 | 27:45
Watch 25:54
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
In Search of Cacio e Pepe
Milk Street heads to Italy to search for the perfect cacio e pepe recipe.
Episode: S8 E804 | 25:54
Watch 27:19
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Blender Cakes
Learn how to bake three show-stopping cakes that all utilize a blender to make the batter.
Episode: S8 E805 | 27:19
Watch 27:35
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Mexico’s Riviera
Christopher Kimball visits the Pacific Coast of Mexico to learn all about Mexican seafood.
Episode: S8 E802 | 27:35
Watch 25:51
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Vegetables for Meat Lovers
The Milk Street Team shows how vegetables can take center stage of any meal.
Episode: S8 E803 | 25:51
Watch 27:17
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Real Chicken Kyiv
Milk Street travels to Ukraine to learn the history of chicken Kyiv and borsch.
Episode: S8 E806 | 27:17
Watch 27:04
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Potatoes
From mashed to roasted, Milk Street offers new ways to prepare potatoes.
Episode: S8 E811 | 27:04