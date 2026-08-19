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Connecticut's Hidden Gems

Plan a Romantic Connecticut Day Trip to These 3 Spots

Season 2026 Episode 4 | 5m 08s

Planning a romantic Connecticut day trip? Discover lavender fields, charming downtown Chester and a beautiful shoreline sunset at three picture-perfect destinations.

Aired: 08/19/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Ghost in the Machine | Trailer
Ghost in the Machine reveals AI’s troubled history and present-day impacts.
Preview: S28 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:01
Great Performances
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen as The Met's Tristan Und Isolde
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen, as the title characters, sing an excerpt from Act II.
Clip: S54 E1 | 2:01
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Season 1 Preview
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:34
Made With Love
Weaving Umbria: The Art of Marta Cucchia
An Umbrian weaver preserves centuries-old textile traditions on historic hand looms.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:34
Watch 2:50
Made With Love
The Master Butcher of Tuscany
Legendary butcher Dario Cecchini honors Tuscan traditions through his craft.
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:50
Watch 2:42
Made With Love
Natalie Surina: Crafting Ireland's Celtic Harps
An Irish harpmaker handcrafts elegant Celtic harps using centuries-old traditions.
Clip: S1 E8 | 2:42
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens: Remake
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Clip: S39 E6 | 1:20
Latest Episodes
Watch 7:07
Connecticut's Hidden Gems
Historical Connecticut spots for your travel list: from Pequot history to dinosaur tracks
We explore three historic sites that highlight the rich heritage and deep roots of the region.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 7:07
Watch 8:19
Connecticut's Hidden Gems
3 animal-loving places in Connecticut to get your furry or scaly fix
Spend time with adoptable cats, support animal rescue and visit a family-friendly farm.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 8:19
Watch 6:53
Connecticut's Hidden Gems
Connecticut's Puerto Rican ice, fresh seafood & a New Haven food hall
Tour with us to three must-try destinations in Willimantic, West Haven, and New Haven.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 6:53