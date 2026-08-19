Plan a Romantic Connecticut Day Trip to These 3 Spots

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Ghost in the Machine reveals AI’s troubled history and present-day impacts.
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen, as the title characters, sing an excerpt from Act II.
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
An Umbrian weaver preserves centuries-old textile traditions on historic hand looms.
Legendary butcher Dario Cecchini honors Tuscan traditions through his craft.
An Irish harpmaker handcrafts elegant Celtic harps using centuries-old traditions.
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Latest Episodes
We explore three historic sites that highlight the rich heritage and deep roots of the region.
Spend time with adoptable cats, support animal rescue and visit a family-friendly farm.
Tour with us to three must-try destinations in Willimantic, West Haven, and New Haven.