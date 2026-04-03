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Cook's Country

Mediterranean Burgers and Fritters

Season 18 Episode 1820 | 27m 55s

Test cook Morgan Bolling grills up some Lamb Burgers for host Bridget Lancaster. Equipment expert Hannah Crowley and host Julia Collin Davison talk about grill cookware. And test cook Christie Morrison makes Sweet Potato Fritters with Feta, Dill, and Cilantro for Julia.

Aired: 09/19/25 | Expires: 05/15/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
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