Mediterranean Burgers and Fritters

Extras
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
See how a Wisconsin dairy farm turns cow manure into an energy source.
Travel to Nebraska where artists find rural life peaceful and inspiring to their creative work.
Discover how Farm Stay vacations are giving city kids a chance to discover rural America.
On Farm to Fork, fun with fungi and a special recipe for pasta.
Harvest season in Florida is all about picking and packing your favorite blueberries.
Saving America’s rural heritage one board at a time. Meet Pennsylvania’s “barn saver.”
Latest Episodes
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All
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Cook's Country Season 18
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Cook's Country Season 17
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Cook's Country Season 16
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Cook's Country Season 15
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Cook's Country Season 14
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Cook's Country Season 13
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Cook's Country Season 12
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Cook's Country Season 11
Rillons, Cajun Meatball Fricassee
Slow-Roasted Duck with Blackberry Sauce, Bean Bourguignon; tinned fish applications
Double-Chocolate Banana Bread, Chocolate Brownie Cookies; cold-brew coffee makers
Hanukkah Jelly Doughnuts, Cast Iron Potato Kugel; temperature probes and schmaltz
Jitto’s-Style Steak Bombs, Eggplant Spuckie; types of squash
Pickle-Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich, Chocolate-Marshmallow Sandwich Cookies; cucumbers
Coastal Georgia Paella, Peach Ripple Ice Cream; a visit to the Georgia Lowcountry
Portuguese Pastéis de Nata; our favorite canned diced tomatoes
Indoor Barbecued Ribs, Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers; panini presses
Frito Pie, potato chip cookies; nonalcoholic beer, history of potato chips