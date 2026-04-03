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Cook's Country

Spring Dinner and Dessert

Season 18 Episode 1823 | 27m 55s

Test cook Morgan Bolling makes Grilled Brined Pork Chops with Garlic-Herb Oil for host Julia Collin Davison. Equipment expert Hannah Crowley reviews ceramic skillets. And test cook Ashley Moore whips up some seasonal Rhubarb Shortcakes with Buttermilk Whipped Cream for host Bridget Lancaster.

Aired: 09/19/25 | Expires: 09/19/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:42
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
Clip: S30 E22 | 0:42
Watch 0:47
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
Clip: S30 E22 | 0:47
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Season 11 Official Preview
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Preview: S11 | 0:30
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 4:22
America's Heartland
Wisconsin Farm Turns Manure into Energy
See how a Wisconsin dairy farm turns cow manure into an energy source.
Clip: S19 E7 | 4:22
Watch 5:41
America's Heartland
Nebraska Art Farm
Travel to Nebraska where artists find rural life peaceful and inspiring to their creative work.
Clip: S19 E7 | 5:41
Watch 5:29
America's Heartland
Urban Visitors Take "Haycations"
Discover how Farm Stay vacations are giving city kids a chance to discover rural America.
Clip: S19 E7 | 5:29
Watch 6:56
America's Heartland
Farm to Fork: Mushroom Pasta
On Farm to Fork, fun with fungi and a special recipe for pasta.
Clip: S19 E7 | 6:56
Watch 5:07
America's Heartland
Florida Blueberry Harvest
Harvest season in Florida is all about picking and packing your favorite blueberries.
Clip: S19 E6 | 5:07
Watch 4:35
America's Heartland
Pennsylvania Barn Rescue
Saving America’s rural heritage one board at a time. Meet Pennsylvania’s “barn saver.”
Clip: S19 E6 | 4:35
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