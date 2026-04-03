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Cook's Country

Tucson Tacos

Season 18 Episode 1821 | 27m 55s

Test cook Bryan Roof travels to Tucson for some tasty tacos and makes host Bridget Lancaster smoky Mesquite-Grilled Tacos Rasurados. And equipment expert Hannah Crowley reviews portable burners.

Aired: 09/19/25 | Expires: 05/22/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
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Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
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Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
Clip: S30 E22 | 0:47
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The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
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