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Crime and Punishment in America

The House of Refuge and Juvenile Detention

Season 1 Episode 1 | 3m 58s

After attempting to burn down the home of his abusive enslaver, 10-year-old Austin Reed is sent to the House of Refuge in Lower Manhattan, the first institution in the nation for the reformation of juvenile delinquents. The House of Refuge is a place of strict rules, and those who break the rules are severely punished with solitary confinement or whippings with the feared cat-o-nine-tails.

Major funding for CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA was provided by The Atlantic Philanthropies, Emerson Collective, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the Park Foundation. Major funding was also provided by the following members of The Better Angels Society: The Fullerton Family Charitable Fund; The Just Trust for Education; Allan and Shelley Holt; The Tow Foundation; and the Sozosei Foundation. Additional support was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, the William R. Kenan Jr. Charitable Trust, Ford Foundation | JustFilms, and by The Better Angels Society members: John and Catherine Debs; Timothy Fazio; Lise Strickler and Mark Gallogly; the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund (Laurie M. Tisch Foundation Inc); Gilchrist and Amy Berg; the Carson Family Charitable Trust; Mauree Jane and Mark W. Perry; the Segal Family Foundation; and Mark A. Tracy.
Extras
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All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
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All Creatures Great and Small
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The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
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Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
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Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
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Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:33
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A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:08
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Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
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Ariel Ramírez's Nativity story shines in this peaceful Argentine Christmas folk-inspired work.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:54
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Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Rise! Up! Arise!, (excerpt from St. Paul)
Mendelssohn's stirring call to "Rise! Up! Arise!" shines in this powerful choral anthem.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:39
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Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joy to the World
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:17
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Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas Memories Medley
Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 2:59
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