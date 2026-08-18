Just before the Age of Dinosaurs, life was thriving on the supercontinent of Pangea. But dark times were ahead: the biggest mass extinction ever, The Great Dying. Join hosts Kallie Moore, Michelle Barboza-Ramirez, Gabriel-Philip Santos, and Blake de Pastino as they explore the Permian: how it started, how it ended and how life recovered. Eons: Life and Death on Pangea premieres Wednesday, July 29.