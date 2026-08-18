Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Eons Season 9
-
Eons Season 8
-
Eons Season 7
-
Eons Season 6
-
Eons Season 5
-
Eons Season 4
-
Eons Season 3
-
Eons Season 2
-
Eons Season 1
Around 300 million years ago sails were all the rage, but we're still not sure what they were for.
During the Permian Period many tetrapods, or four-limbed vertebrates, took to life in the trees.
What about the Great Dying caused a global age of mutant plants?
Life begins to rebound after the destruction of the mass extinction ending the Permian Period.
An apocalypse ended the Permian Period 252 million years ago, wiping out more than 80% of species.
The first saber-teeth and tusks evolve in the Late Permian and our ancestors, the cynodonts, appear.
For millions of years after the Great Dying microbes ruled the Earth.
An extinction in the Middle Permian decimates life, from a fossil reef to our ancient relatives.
Seed plants and amniotes adapt to dry climates, helping them thrive on Pangea in the Permian Period.
The first herbivorous vertebrates evolve on the side of the amniote family tree leading to mammals.
Extras
The Permian began with the formation of a supercontinent and ended in the biggest extinction ever.
The Permian began with the formation of a supercontinent and ended in the biggest extinction ever.
How dino stomachs are revealing a mystery.
One of the most surprising effects of the cascade of changes was...fruit?
What does it mean to be a “semi-aquatic” dinosaur?
How did sauropods, uniquely large land animals, actually live, with their anatomy and physiology pus
Take a journey through the history of life on Earth.