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Just before the Age of Dinosaurs, life was thriving on the supercontinent of Pangea. But dark times were ahead: the biggest mass extinction ever, The Great Dying. Join hosts Kallie Moore, Michelle Barboza-Ramirez, Gabriel-Philip Santos, and Blake de Pastino as they explore the Permian: how it started, how it ended and how life recovered. Eons: Life and Death on Pangea premieres Wednesday, July 29.

Watch 7:54
Eons
When Sails Were All the Rage
Around 300 million years ago sails were all the rage, but we're still not sure what they were for.
Episode: S9 E9 | 7:54
Watch 10:44
Eons
How Tetrapods Took to the Trees
During the Permian Period many tetrapods, or four-limbed vertebrates, took to life in the trees.
Episode: S9 E8 | 10:44
Watch 11:06
Eons
The Age of Mutant Plants
What about the Great Dying caused a global age of mutant plants?
Episode: S9 E10 | 11:06
Latest Episodes
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  • All
  • Eons Season 9
  • Eons Season 8
  • Eons Season 7
  • Eons Season 6
  • Eons Season 5
  • Eons Season 4
  • Eons Season 3
  • Eons Season 2
  • Eons Season 1
Watch 7:54
Eons
When Sails Were All the Rage
Around 300 million years ago sails were all the rage, but we're still not sure what they were for.
Episode: S9 E9 | 7:54
Watch 10:44
Eons
How Tetrapods Took to the Trees
During the Permian Period many tetrapods, or four-limbed vertebrates, took to life in the trees.
Episode: S9 E8 | 10:44
Watch 11:06
Eons
The Age of Mutant Plants
What about the Great Dying caused a global age of mutant plants?
Episode: S9 E10 | 11:06
Watch 26:06
Eons
Who Survived the Great Dying – and Why | Life and Death on Pangea
Life begins to rebound after the destruction of the mass extinction ending the Permian Period.
Episode: S9 E6 | 26:06
Watch 25:37
Eons
That Time Almost Everything Died | Life and Death on Pangea
An apocalypse ended the Permian Period 252 million years ago, wiping out more than 80% of species.
Episode: S9 E5 | 25:37
Watch 25:37
Eons
A Tale of Tusks and Saber Teeth | Life and Death on Pangea
The first saber-teeth and tusks evolve in the Late Permian and our ancestors, the cynodonts, appear.
Episode: S9 E4 | 25:37
Watch 9:29
Eons
How Earth’s Smallest Life Caused its Biggest Death
For millions of years after the Great Dying microbes ruled the Earth.
Episode: S9 E7 | 9:29
Watch 25:37
Eons
The Rise and Fall of an Ancient Reef | Life and Death on Pangea
An extinction in the Middle Permian decimates life, from a fossil reef to our ancient relatives.
Episode: S9 E3 | 25:37
Watch 25:37
Eons
How The Formation of Pangea Changed The World | Life and Death on Pangea
Seed plants and amniotes adapt to dry climates, helping them thrive on Pangea in the Permian Period.
Episode: S9 E1 | 25:37
Watch 25:37
Eons
How Eating Plants Shaped Life on Land | Life and Death on Pangea
The first herbivorous vertebrates evolve on the side of the amniote family tree leading to mammals.
Episode: S9 E2 | 25:37
Extras
Watch 0:30
Eons
Eons: Life and Death in Pangea Official Trailer
The Permian began with the formation of a supercontinent and ended in the biggest extinction ever.
Preview: S9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Eons
Eons: Life and Death on Pangea Official Trailer
The Permian began with the formation of a supercontinent and ended in the biggest extinction ever.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 9:15
Eons
When Dinosaurs Threw Up A Mystery
How dino stomachs are revealing a mystery.
Special: 9:15
Watch 10:47
Eons
Did Dinosaurs' Extinction Give Us Fruit?
One of the most surprising effects of the cascade of changes was...fruit?
Special: 10:47
Watch 8:37
Eons
Why Paleontologists Can’t Stop Fighting About Spinosaurus
What does it mean to be a “semi-aquatic” dinosaur?
Special: 8:37
Watch 12:22
Eons
The Dinosaurs Too Big To Be Dinosaurs
How did sauropods, uniquely large land animals, actually live, with their anatomy and physiology pus
Special: 12:22
Watch 1:28
Eons
A Quick Introduction to Eons
Take a journey through the history of life on Earth.
Preview: S1 | 1:28
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