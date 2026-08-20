Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien

Latest Episodes
Could psychedelics cure phantom limb pain? Amputee Miles O’Brien puts it to the test.
A former executive is bringing jaguars back to a wilderness in Argentina.
Scientists race to reach Antarctica’s “Doomsday Glacier” before it’s too late to understand it.
Extreme heat is the deadliest climate disaster. Scientists in Phoenix and Sydney race to adapt.
A former mobster hunter turned mayor bets his fading city’s future on offshore wind.
Beavers are nature’s engineers who are reviving areas of the drought-stricken West.
Cow burps are heating the planet, and one dairy farmer’s seaweed fix might help cool it down.
Extras
Miles O'Brien travels the world searching for solutions to today’s most urgent challenges.
Cow burps are heating the planet. One dairy farmer’s seaweed fix might cool it down.
Miles O'Brien travels the world searching for solutions to today’s most urgent challenges.
A PBS show inspired a career transition from working with nuclear weapons to studying beavers.
The mayor of New Bedford, Massachusetts, bets his city's future on offshore wind.