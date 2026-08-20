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Miles O'Brien travels the globe searching for solutions to climate, water, and health crises. From building sea curtains in Antarctica to restoring wildlife in Argentina, the answers are closer than we think thanks to people with a “Resolve to Solve.”

Watch 5:00
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
Ultrasound Brain Therapy for Addiction
Patients struggling with addiction are benefitting from ultrasound brain therapy.
Clip: S1 E8 | 5:00
Watch 5:07
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
Jaguar Rewilding in Argentina
The relocation of jaguars is part of an attempt to rewild the Iberá Wetlands of Argentina.
Clip: S1 E5 | 5:07
Watch 2:26
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
Surviving the Heat in Sydney
Extreme heat is the deadliest climate issue, and scientists struggle to cool things off.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:26
Made possible in part by support provided by Sue Hart-Wadley and Searle Wadley with additional support from Jerry Cox.
Latest Episodes
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
The Brain, The Pain, and Psychedelics
Could psychedelics cure phantom limb pain? Amputee Miles O’Brien puts it to the test.
Episode: S1 E8
Watch 27:24
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
Return of the Wild in Argentina
A former executive is bringing jaguars back to a wilderness in Argentina.
Episode: S1 E5 | 27:24
Watch 27:16
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
Inside Antarctica's Doomsday Glacier
Scientists race to reach Antarctica’s “Doomsday Glacier” before it’s too late to understand it.
Episode: S1 E6 | 27:16
Watch 27:30
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
Extreme Heat: Arizona to Australia
Extreme heat is the deadliest climate disaster. Scientists in Phoenix and Sydney race to adapt.
Episode: S1 E3 | 27:30
Watch 27:35
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
Powering Change: Offshore Wind
A former mobster hunter turned mayor bets his fading city’s future on offshore wind.
Episode: S1 E4 | 27:35
Watch 25:52
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
Dam it; Beavers to the Rescue
Beavers are nature’s engineers who are reviving areas of the drought-stricken West.
Episode: S1 E2 | 25:52
Watch 28:23
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
Fighting Cow Methane With Seaweed
Cow burps are heating the planet, and one dairy farmer’s seaweed fix might help cool it down.
Episode: S1 E1 | 28:23
Extras
Watch 1:50
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
Extended Preview
Miles O'Brien travels the world searching for solutions to today’s most urgent challenges.
Preview: S1 | 1:50
Watch 4:42
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
Seaweed Reduces Cow Methane
Cow burps are heating the planet. One dairy farmer’s seaweed fix might cool it down.
Clip: S1 E1 | 4:42
Watch 0:30
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
Season 1 Preview
Miles O'Brien travels the world searching for solutions to today’s most urgent challenges.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 5:42
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
PBS Nature Inspires Her Love of Beavers
A PBS show inspired a career transition from working with nuclear weapons to studying beavers.
Clip: S1 E2 | 5:42
Watch 3:15
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
The Economic Power of Offshore Wind
The mayor of New Bedford, Massachusetts, bets his city's future on offshore wind.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:15
More Science & Nature Shows