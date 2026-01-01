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Grantchester

Season 11 Preview

Season 11 | 2m 00s

Take a look at what's ahead in the unforgettable final season of Grantchester. The eleventh season of the beloved Mystery! series will debut on Sunday, June 14, 2026 streaming on the PBS app, PBS MASTERPIECE on Prime Video and broadcasting at 9/8c on your local PBS station.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
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Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Look Closely Gameplay
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Clip: 13:47
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Bathrooms Gameplay
...
Clip: 5:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Build a Boat Gameplay
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Clip: 7:05
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Dress Up Gameplay
...
Clip: 4:06
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Stargazing Gameplay
...
Clip: 3:38
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Fish Tank Gameplay
...
Clip: 9:01
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Classroom Helpers Gameplay
...
Clip: 4:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
At the Dentist Gameplay
...
Clip: 7:02
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Grantchester Season 10
  • Grantchester Season 9
  • Grantchester Season 8
  • Grantchester Season 7
  • Grantchester Season 6
  • Grantchester Season 5
  • Grantchester Season 4
  • Grantchester Season 3
  • Grantchester Season 2
  • Grantchester Season 1
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Episode: S10 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
Geordie secretly intervenes in Alphy’s personal life.
Episode: S10 E7 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 6
Alphy and Geordie investigate the murder of a rock band member.
Episode: S10 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 5
Leonard’s drinking lands him in jail overnight, but things escalate from there.
Episode: S10 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 4
Alphy and Geordie investigate witchcraft at an orphanage. When a body is found everything changes.
Episode: S10 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 3
Alphy’s romantic dinner is interrupted by an unannounced visit from a familiar face.
Episode: S10 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 2
Alphy faces a complication in his romantic life.
Episode: S10 E2 | 53:05
Watch 52:17
Grantchester
Episode 1
Easter celebrations in Grantchester take a somber turn with a suspicious death.
Episode: S10 E1 | 52:17
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Episode: S9 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
When a woman known by Alphy goes missing, he and Geordie race to find the answers.
Episode: S9 E7 | 53:05