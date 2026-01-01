Dudamel conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 5, Rondo - Finale

Extras
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Beethoven's triumphant melody and joyful words unite in this spirited hymn of praise.
Stephanie J. Block brings charm and warmth to this lively French Christmas carol.
The shepherds' first Christmas night comes alive in this uplifting new concert hymn.
The tune for this popular Christmas song comes from the 18th-century French carol “Les Anges dans no
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
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Celebrate renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel’s arrival at the New York Philharmonic.
Experience the Bard's classic from the Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park.
Jimmy Webb takes center stage to perform his catalog, sharing intimate stories behind the songs.
From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Great Performances pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy.
A magical-realist portrait of painters Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.
Soprano Lise Davidsen stars as the Irish princess Isolde in Wagner’s meditation on love and death.
Enjoy the orchestra's annual concert conducted by Lorenzo Viotti featuring Bryn Terfel as soloist.
Soprano Asmik Grigorian and baritone Iurii Samoilov star in this production.
Soprano Lisette Oropesa and tenor Lawrence Brownlee star as Elvira and Arturo.
Giordano’s tragedy stars tenor Piotr Beczała.